Memorial Day observances planned
n Dunbar American Legion will host its annual Memorial Day Parade on Monday, May 30, at 10 a.m. Line-up is at 9:45 a.m. at the old Dunbar Borough School. Guest speaker will be Fayette County Commissioner Scott Dunn, Pastor Chris Varney of Pechin Community Chapel will give the invocation, Nick Bell III will be the master of ceremonies, the parade marshal will be Tony Whipkey, a U.S. Army veteran who served in Vietnam.
n The Masontown Memorial Day Parade will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, May 30. Prior to the parade, the Masontown Volunteer Fire Department will hold a memorial program at 9 a.m. at the MVFD Honor Roll, 221 N. Washington St.
n New Salem American Legion Auxiliary Unit 753 will conduct services at the Community Honor Roll on Monday, May 31 at 10 a.m. All are invited to attend and remember those who sacrificed for our freedoms.
Help offered getting COVID tests
Dunbar Township Tax Collector Marigrace Butela will assist those who do not have a computer register for free COVID-19 testing kits from the federal government. Calls will be accepted from noon to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at 724-626-0804.
Car seat safety check
State police are conducting a free car seat safety check on Friday, June 3 from 2 to 6 p.m. at Morrell Volunteer Fire Company, 1232 University Drive, Dunbar. Technicians will be on hand to check the instillation of seats. Those attending are asked to bring the owner’s manual for the vehicle and the instruction book for the seat. Appointments are encouraged by calling Trooper Kalee Wietrzykowski at 724-439-7111.
Toastmasters meeting
Laurel Highlands Toastmasters Club meetings will be held on Tuesdays, June 14 and 28 at 6 p.m. at Carnegie Free Library, 299 S. Pittsburgh Street, Connellsville. The club, which teaches public speaking and leadership skills, is open to anyone who’d like to participate in-person or virtually. For more information, to register to attend or to get a virtual participation link, contact club President Sharon A. Joseph at 724-603-0413 or laurelhighlandsTM@gmail.com.
Children’s Closet distributing free clothing
The Ladies of Charity, an organization, in the Roman Catholic Churches of Uniontown are sponsoring a Children’s Closet, every Thursday from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Gilmore Street entrance of St. Mary Parish Center in Uniontown. Free clothing for girls and boys in sizes newborn to 5T, diapers, books and toys are available for any child in need. Masks are required during the event.
Virtual support groups for domestic violence
Domestic Violence Services of Southwestern PA, which serves Fayette, Greene and Washington counties, offers counseling and virtual support groups that participants can access at home.
All services are free and completely confidential. For more information, call our 24-hotline at 800-791-4000, or visit our website at peacefromdv.org.
To submit community briefs, email hsnews@heraldstandard.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.