n There is Hope addiction recovery meetings will be held in person on Mondays, Sept. 11, 18 and 25 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Malden Christian Fellowship, 343 Old National Pike, Brownsville. For Zoom access to the meetings or more information, call 724-434-4597 or 724-785-3042.
n The 30th annual Flatwoods Community Picnic will be held on Sunday, Sept. 10 at Franklin Township Park. Registration begins at noon. Beverages and some food items will be provided, and attendees are asked to bring a covered dish to share. The picnic includes games for children, prize drawings, a 50/50, Chinese auction, cornhole tournament and car show. All are welcome to attend. Email flatwoodspicnic@outlook.com to make a donation.
n Stepping Stones Bereavement Support will begin the fall program for the newly bereaved and those who may still be suffering from a devastating loss. Articles and DVDs will be used, and there is no charge for participants. The sessions begin on Monday, Sept. 11 at 7 p.m. at Third Presbyterian Church, 425 Union St., Uniontown. For information or to register, call Lillian at 724-439-1683.
n Masontown Community Kitchen will be open on Tuesday Sept. 12 from 4 to 5:30 p.m. The menu will be baked or fried chicken, macaroni and cheese, baked beans, bread and homemade desserts. The meals are free, but donations are accepted and used for future dinners. The meal is served at First Presbyterian Church, 102 W. Church St., Masontown. For more information or to volunteer, call Kathy at 724-583-9514 or Judy at 724-943-3013.
n The Brownsville Area Ministerial Association will meet on Tuesday, Sept. 12 at 10 a.m. at Washington County Food Helpers, 909 National Pike West, Brownsville.
n Albert Gallatin Human Services Agency, Inc. is sponsoring a free On the Move program providing group exercise for improved mobility in older adults. Classes are held every Tuesday and Friday from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the Masontown Senior Center, starting on Sept. 12. To register, call 724-583-7822.
n The First Presbyterian Church Food Bank, 102 W. Church Ave., Masontown, will be open Wednesday Sept. 13 from 1 to 2 p.m. Registration is required and can be done that day at the food bank. To volunteer or for more information, call Kathy at 724-583-9514.
n Pleasant View Presbyterian Church, 533 Royal Road, Smock, will hold a food bank on Saturday, Sept. 16 at 10 a.m.
n First Christian Church of Brownsville, 512 Second St., Brownsville is holding a blood drive on Tuesday, Sept. 19 from noon to 5:30 p.m. To schedule an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.
n The St. Vincent de Paul-sponsored food bank will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 20 in the parking lot of St. Mark Social Hall, 118 Church St., Brownsville from 11 a.m. to noon. Families must be registered with Fayette County Community Action Agency to receive food.
n First Christian Church, 512 Second St., Brownsville is holding a food bank on Saturday, Sept. 23 from 9 to 11 a.m.
n The Community Foundation of Fayette County (CFFC) is hosting a leadership training on Wednesday, Oct. 4, for executive directors of Fayette County and Greene County nonprofits. The training will be presented by Nonprofit SideKick! in the format of an Executive Director Bootcamp. It will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Fay-Penn Economic Development Council’s 1st floor FNB Business Event Center, 1040 Eberly Way, Lemont Furnace. The registration fee is $100 per person, and lunch will be provided. Visit www.cffayettepa.org to register.
