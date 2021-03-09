The Community Foundation of Greene County (CFGC) is offering 24 different scholarship opportunities with a total of 47 possible scholarship awards for Greene County graduating high school seniors this spring.
Applications for all scholarship opportunities are due April 1.
Eligibility criteria vary for each scholarship. To review the specific guidelines for each scholarship, visit www.cfgcpa.org/post-secondary-scholarships. Scholarship guidelines are also available at each Greene County high school’s guidance offices.
To apply for the scholarships, visit www.cfgcpa.org/post-secondary-scholarships.
The CFGC Online Scholarship application process allows students to apply for multiple scholarships in an easy process and prompt students for all requirements. All applications for graduating high school seniors must be submitted online by 11:59 p.m. April 1.
