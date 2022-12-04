The Community Foundation of Fayette County (CFFC) has awarded $35,302 in fall grants, with awards ranging from $500 to over $7,000.
“These funding opportunities were created by generous donors who want to give back to the community, and we’re happy to support such diverse projects,” said Renee M. Couser, CFFC executive director.
To support health and medical care for Fayette County residents, CFFC awarded two grants from the Burchinal Family Endowment Fund. Alternatives.Yes Pregnancy Support Center received a grant for their conversion to a medical model pregnancy center – specifically for a medical exam room and staff training materials. New Haven Hose Company also received a grant, which they will use to purchase two new AEDs. These devices will be utilized for medical service on the bike trail, at the fire department, and at the social hall which serves as Connellsville’s emergency shelter.
The Arthur and Millicent Gabriel Legacy Fund supports the purchase of reusable items to enhance classrooms. Laurel Highlands School District was awarded three grants for autistic support educational and sensory room items, a book vending machine at an elementary school, and STEM activities for elementary media centers. Uniontown Area School District was awarded two grants for cooking supplies in middle and high school family & consumer science classes and graphing calculators for high school algebra classes.
Albert Gallatin Area School District was awarded a grant from the Idea Fund to enhance traditional classroom learning with the purchase of an audio booth for the high school’s AGTV studio. It will be used for all media classes and for the speech and presentation course.
