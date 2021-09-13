The Community Foundation of Greene County is accepting applications for several grant opportunities for nonprofits, public schools and teachers.
Community Grant Fund projects may include, but are not limited to, any one or more of the following broad priorities:
n Arts, culture and humanities;
n Children, youth and families;
n Community and economic development;
n Education;
n Environment;
n Food and hunger;
n Health and fitness; and
n Human services.
Grant awards for Community grants will not exceed $2,000.
Eligible organizations for grants from the Community Grant funds must be 501(c)(3) nonprofits, educational institutions, or governmental units/agencies serving Greene County residents. Religious organizations may apply for projects that focus on addressing community needs beyond the membership of the organization.
L&M Medical Needs Fund will provide a grant of up to $33,000 to provide financial assistance to Greene County patients or clients for medical needs, such as medical prescriptions, hospice care, or other medical services, through qualified nonprofit organizations who serve individuals in need of such services.
Consol Energy Excellence in Education Fund will provide grants of $250-$500 for teacher-led classroom projects that fall outside the normal school budget, or that the teacher would otherwise use their own funds to support. Grants are available to public school teachers through their public school.
EITC Innovative Education Fund for approved innovative education projects in Greene County public schools. $4,425 is available for one or more grants. See the guidelines at http://www.cfgcpa.org/grants-for-public-schools/ for a list of approved projects.
For more information about these grant opportunities, visit the CFGC website, www.cfgcpa.org/about-cfgc-grants/.
