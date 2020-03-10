The Community Foundation of Fayette County is launching a new initiative to encourage philanthropy and help local nonprofits called Fayette Gives.
“Fayette Gives is a daylong, fundraising marathon for the community,’’ explained Rebecca Wardle, CFFC communications and grant-making coordinator.
The event is slated to take place from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Nov. 12 when donors are able to go on the Fayette Gives website and make online donations to the charities of their choice.
In preparation, eligible nonprofits are able to register at the website www.fayettegives.org. Registration will open March 13.
The website explains, “Participating nonprofits must be located in Fayette County or have an Agency Fund with the CFFC. Nonprofits must be exempt from federal income tax as an organization described in section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code, must not be a 'private foundation' as defined in section 509(a) of the Code, and must file the Federal Form 990 annually.''
Wardle said the deadline to have information submitted is 5 p.m. Sept. 1.
A profile will be created on the Fayette Gives website for eligible nonprofits that includes their name, mission statement and contact information.
On Nov. 12, donors can go to the Fayette Gives website and search for a nonprofit by name or category, such as human services or animal welfare.
“If someone is not familiar with an organization, they can search a category and be introduced to the organization,’’ said Wardle.
In addition, CFFC is receiving donations from businesses to act as sponsors for special incentives, including a bonus pool.
“Each donation will be enhanced by a percentage of the bonus pool,’’ explained Wardle, who said sponsors will be listed on the website.
Fayette Gives seeks to help local nonprofits it says are making a positive impact in the community.
Wardle said, “Being a community-wide day of giving, there will be more visibility leading up to it. The website will have categories that allow donors to be introduced to organizations and the bonus pool will help add to the total amount they receive.’’
Visit www.fayettegives.org and www.cffayettepa.org for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.