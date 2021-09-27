The Community Foundation of Fayette County (CFFC) recently received re-accreditation with the nation’s highest standard for philanthropic excellence.
The National Standards for U.S. Community Foundations program requires community foundations to document their policies for donor services, investments, grant making and administration. With over 500 community foundations already accredited nationwide, the program is designed to provide quality assurance to donors, as well as to their legal and financial advisors.
Since its founding in 1999, CFFC has been committed to serving Fayette County with the mission to “help define charitable needs, connect donors with causes that matter to them, support nonprofit organizations and invest charitable assets to make the community a better place to live.” CFFC first received accreditation in 2009 and has worked hard to receive re-accreditation to maintain recognition as an operationally and legally sound community foundation.
“CFFC’s re-accreditation distinguishes us as credible and trustworthy, which are valuable traits for our relationships with donors and professional advisors. These standards also hold us accountable for maintaining best practices, which will help us best serve the community for years to come,” said Renee Couser, CFFC Executive Director.
National Standards is not mandatory, but the foundation chooses to go above and beyond by affirming its commitment to excellence and accountability. Accreditation provides assurance that CFFC has sound policies and practices in place, and it means that CFFC meets the highest standards for local giving.
