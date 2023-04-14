The Community Foundation of Greene County is the home of a new memorial scholarship. The George J. Nader, Jr. “Remember, Your Education is Important” Memorial Scholarship was established at the CFGC by executors of his estate, which included teachers he taught with and previous students. Nader died in 2022.
