The Community Foundation of Fayette County will host a Fayette County Nonprofit Executive Director Bootcamp that takes place over four sessions in April and is aimed at strengthening the local nonprofit sector.
Workshops will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on April 1, 8, 15 and 22 at Fay-Penn Economic Development Council’s First National Bank Business Event Center at 1040 Eberly Way, Lemont Furnace. Cost to attend is $50.
Information on registering for the boot camp can be found at www.cffayettepa.org.
The workshops will cover nonprofit management, governance, fundraising and outreach. The last session is an “Executive Director Huddle,’’ which focuses on previous workshops with participants providing support for each other.
The boot camp will be facilitated by nonprofit manager and consultant Wendy Burtner-Owens, who is from Butler, graduated Chatham College and returned to Pittsburgh after 20 years in Virginia. She has more than 25 years experience leading organizations through transition and building strong foundations for growth.
Fayette County 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations that file a 990 document annually are eligible to attend. Class size is limited to 25. Registration will be on a first-come, first-served basis.
Eligible nonprofits that attend all four sessions and register for Fayette Gives will receive a $1,000 unrestricted grant.
Fayette Gives is a new initiative by CFFC that will be held from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 12 and supports local nonprofits. More information can be found on the website www.fayettegives.org.
Asked what CFFC hopes to accomplish through the boot camp, Rebecca Wardle, communications and grant-making coordinator responded, “The CFFC continually looks for new ways to further our mission and best serve Fayette County. We are combining nonprofit education, funding, and community outreach with a variety of new initiatives this year.’’
Wardle explained, “Our role as a community foundation goes beyond providing funding. We aim to support the nonprofit sector by providing tools for sustainability, reaching new community members, and strategically investing resources in ways that will provide the biggest impact for Fayette County.’’
Wardle added, “2020 is the first year that the CFFC will host Fayette Gives, a community-wide day of giving, and the first year that we are combining our annual nonprofit workshops with a portion of our grant-making program. We hope that encouraging nonprofits to attend our Executive Director Bootcamp and to register for Fayette Gives in order to receive an unrestricted grant will provide more thorough support to those that are helping build a stronger Fayette.”
