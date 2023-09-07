Fayette County Recycling Program Bench Presentation.jpg

Representatives from the Fayette County Recycling Program, county board of commissioners and Uniontown Lions Club presented Carlisle Construction Materials of Smithfield with a park bench earned through the NexTrex Plastic Bag & Film Recycling Program, as thanks for their recycling efforts. Pictured with Carlisle Construction Materials employees are Carlisle Distribution Manager Mark Succop and Production Manager Sean Martin; Fayette County Recycling Coordinator & Stormwater Manager Sheila Shea, recycling employee George Wyland; Commissioners Scott Dunn and Vince Vicites; and Uniontown Lions Club Past District Governor Rob Rafail, Second Vice President Christa Sabatula and member Dan Sabatula.

The Fayette County Recycling Convenience Center recently turned in 22,740 pounds of film plastic to the national NexTrex Plastic Bag & Film Recycling Program, shattering its own record set in 2022.

