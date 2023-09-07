The Fayette County Recycling Convenience Center recently turned in 22,740 pounds of film plastic to the national NexTrex Plastic Bag & Film Recycling Program, shattering its own record set in 2022.
Last year, the center introduced the NexTrex program through a partnership with the Uniontown Lions Club. NexTrex typically works with nonprofits and other groups to collect an average of 500 pounds of materials per six months. However, Fayette County collected eight giant bales of plastic weighing 10,340 pounds in less than six months last year.
With the latest film plastics delivery more than doubling the previous record, the Lions Club is now set to regularly receive benches for the foreseeable future. Those benches are in the process of being placed throughout the county, beautifying public spaces and serving as thanks to the community for its support.
Carlisle Construction Materials of Smithfield recently received a bench for their efforts. Fayette County Recycling Coordinator & Stormwater Manager Sheila Shea said Carlisle recently started contributing at least 1,000 pounds of recyclables to her program weekly.
“We’re part of the community, and that’s what we should be doing – trying to keep as much stuff out of our landfill as possible,” Carlisle Production Manager Sean Martin said. “The film plastics are only the beginning of our efforts. We’re taking cardboard, hard plastics, bottles, ink cartridges, old electronics – we’re working toward being much cleaner and greener as a company.”
Martin, Distribution Manager Mark Succop, and many of Carlisle’s warehouse employees recently met with Shea; Christa Sabatula, Lion’s Club second vice president; Robert Rafail, Lion’s Club past district governor; Dan Sabatula, Lion’s Club member; and the county commissioners to accept the bench and discuss future partnership plans.
“Everybody was very excited about the bench. Some of our guys want to know where they can buy them,” Martin said. “Our goal is to go 10 times farther than where we’re at. We love working with Sheila and the county, so we’re going to do anything we can to be a better partner to the community. That’s where we’re headed.”
Christa Sabatula, who also serves as the librarian for three Uniontown Area School District elementary schools, said the Lions Club’s goal is to continue encouraging businesses to increase their recycling efforts.
“I’m amazed by the cooperation from the community, but I’d love to get even more people and more businesses involved to really get it moving. We have people, but we always need more people,” she said. “The Lions Club is continuing its outreach in the community and hoping people will see the benches and want to know how to get one. I’m always working with my students to teach them about recycling, because we can bring it into more homes that way. We just want to inspire some more people to do good things in our communities.”
Shea said she’s grateful that so many community organizations and businesses are “stepping up” and enhancing the county’s recycling efforts.
“Carlisle has been a tremendous asset to us this year, and we’re so excited to see where this partnership goes next. Just when I think we’ve done it all, Fayette County surprises me and we achieve another goal or break another record,” Shea said. “I can’t say enough good things about Christa and the Lions Club. We have to keep building on this momentum, especially with our film plastics, because it helps protect our environment. Fayette County is a beautiful place, and we want to keep it that way.”
The NexTrex Plastic Bag & Film Recycling Program is only offered through the Fayette County Recycling Convenience Center, 105 Romeo Lane in Uniontown. Do not place plastic bags or other film plastics in the green community recycling bins.
