As the cost to repair Nemacolin Volunteer Fire Company’s wind-damaged building continues to rise, community members have stepped up to support the department.
“We don’t know what we’d do without the support we’ve been receiving from those who have decided to help us,” Chief Harey Knestrick said earlier this week.
On Feb. 18, the fire company’s building sustained significant damage caused by trees that were uprooted by dangerously high winds. Exterior and interior damage, which was initially estimated to be in excess of $150,000, included a massive hole in the roof, ripped insulation, severe structural impact and destroyed ceilings, walls, furniture and equipment.
Nemacolin VFC President Max Brozik said Monday that the damage estimate is currently more than $191,000, with some of the damage not covered by insurance.
While the fire company initially canceled its cash bash fundraiser because of the damage, nearby Carmichaels Fire Hall stepped in and gave them a place to host it. Brozik said more than 250 attended, calling it a “huge success” with substantial community support.
He said previously that the department was able to use a portion of the building to hold their fish fries on Fridays during Lent. Officials anticipate community support will be strong for those as well.
Donations, too, have come into the department, including a $10,000 one from EQT.
Casey Durdines, EQT spokesman, visited the building Monday to present the donation to Brozik and Knestrick.
“It’s another example of how communities show support to others in a time of need,” Brozik said.
Whipkey Heating and Air Conditioning Inc. of Carmichaels is currently installing duct work and air conditioning for the building, and Brozik said the fire company is waiting on contractors to give bids on the roof, ceiling and siding projects to continue the rebuilding project.
“We’re just fortunate that our trucks and emergency vehicles in the building’s garage were not impacted by the heavy damage,” Brozik said. “That would have been disastrous.”
Anyone who wishes to donate to the rebuilding process and do so by sending a check to Nemacolin Volunteer Fire Company, P.O. Box 200, Nemacolin, Pa., 15351, with “storm damage” written in the check memo.
