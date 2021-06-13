Connellsville Area High School conducted commencement exercises on Friday, June 10, conveying diplomas to 315 members of the Class of 2021.
Valedictorian was Seth Nicolette and salutatorian was Hannah Bruner.
Nicolette is the son of Brett and Cassandra Nicolette of Mount Pleasant.
He is the vice president of Student Council and the president of the Debate Club. He is also a member of National Honor Society and Spanish National Honor Society. He is a recipient of the Bullskin Township Lions Club Scholarship, the ICV Lions Club Scholarship, the Italian Independent Social Club Scholarship, the Academic Excellence Gold Award, the President’s Education Award, and the Challenge Program’s awards for both STEM classes and Academic Excellence.
In the fall, he will be attending Washington & Jefferson College majoring in neuroscience, with plans to pursue a career in neurology.
Bruner is the daughter of Michael and Vynessa Bruner of Bullskin Township.
She is a member of the National Honor Society, German National Honor Society, Student Council, a four-year member of the 4.0 club, a peer mentor, is in the gifted program, and is an Academic All-star. She was on the cheerleading squad all four years of high school and the golf team since her sophomore year.
She is the violinist at Wooddale Bible Brethren Church. Bruner is the recipient of the ICV Lions Club Scholarship, The Matthew Robert Hornick Memorial Scholarship, The President’s Education Award, and The Academic Excellence Gold Award.
In the fall, she will attend Liberty University to pursue a dual major in actuarial sciences and educational mathematics.
