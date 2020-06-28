Connellsville Area School District hosted a modified graduation at Falcon Stadium for the district’s Class of 2020.
High school valedictorian was Maggie Means and salutatorian was Adriana Rose Andrus.
Means is a daughter of Dr. Paul and Beth Means.
She was a four-year volleyball letter winner, and achieved both all-county and all-section designations four times. She was also a two-time WPIAL selection, and was a four-year member of the Pittsburgh Elite Volleyball Club.
Means was featured as a Herald-Standard scholar/athlete.
She was an officer for the National Honor Society, a member and president of the CAHS Bible Club, a member of the Penn State Fayette 4.0 Club and Team Falcons Sports Ministry.
She was the recipient of the Kenneth I. Jaynes Memorial Scholarship, Bullskin Township Lions Club Scholarship and B’nai B’rith Award.
Means plans to attend St. Francis University to play volleyball, and will major in biology with a pre-medicine concentration.
Andrus is a daughter of Cynthia Andrus.
She was a member of the Penn State Fayette 4.0 Club, National Honor Society, National Spanish Honor Society, National Art Society, Bible Club, Adopt-A-Grandparent and Reading Competition. She won 3rd place in the Pennsylvania State Education Association Fabric of Unionism art competition.
Outside of school, Andrus volunteers at Operation Christmas Child, Acme Open Bible Food Bank, God’s Girls, Children’s Church, Clothing Boutique, Habitat for Humanity, FLOC, Days for Girls and Animal Keepers Rescue.
She plans to attend Ohio Northern University this fall as a molecular biology major. Andrus also plans to attain a PhD in genetics.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.