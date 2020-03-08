From businesses to groups to individuals, Greater Connellsville Chamber of Commerce honored those who make a difference at its 2020 Annual Awards Presentation Dinner.
The biggest applause occurred when Mayor Greg Lincoln presented the Community Service Group Award to seven volunteer fire companies who serve the area: New Haven Hose, Dunbar Volunteer, Bullskin Township, South Connellsville, Morrell, Connellsville Township and DL&V Volunteer Fire Companies. The audience at Murphy Hall on Feb 25 gave them a standing ovation.
Lincoln said it was an honor to present the award “to a group of volunteers who are true heroes in our community.’’
Bryan Keisiel, board treasurer, presented the Special Recognition Award to Zia Maria Bakery and Café, which opened in 2019 and is owned by the D’Amico Family, who also operates Pechin’s stores.
Keisel praised the new restaurant and noted, “The D’Amico Family has long been a supporter of our community and our community has responded in kind and has been supporting them. The chamber appreciates investments such as this in our community that bring people and recreational activities, quality of life and economic growth to continue to make Connellsville great.’’
Amy D’Amico accepted the award, saying: “Thank you everybody for supporting us all these years – over 70 years. We would not be here without all of you supporting our family. We appreciate it.’’
The Rev. Matt Goldsberry, of Calvary Assembly of God, presented the Community Service Individual Award to Max House Jr., chamber board president and owner of House Financial Services.
Goldsberry related House’s community involvement in many organizations, particularly in Rotary where he began a golf outing in 1996 to raise scholarships for area students. To date, nearly $325,000 has been distributed.
“Each year, Max works very hard to line up sponsors, organizes the event with the help of many others and solicits gifts and volunteers to help with the event along with helping to interview our student applicants. This has made a great deal of difference in our community and for many students’ academic future,’’ said Goldsberry. “ In return for his hard work, Max has been visited by a number of students who are now pilots, engineers and professionals – even returning to our community as bankers and Rotarians.’’
Goldsberry added, “I would tell you Max does much that goes unnoticed in this community and for many service organizations in the city.’’
Bill Fiesta, board member, presented the Beautification Award to Randy Johnson for constructing a new building for Johnson Tax and Accounting at the site of the former WCVI Building.
“Does anybody know what the definition of beautification is?’’ asked Fiesta. “It’s very simple. You take an eyesore and make it an eye catcher. You take the worse place on the block and you make it the best place on the block.’’
Meredith Johnson accepted the award for her husband: “We’re proud of our community and the fact it supports itself and prides itself on small business. So we thank the chamber for the award and we hope we can continue to serve the community in the future.’’
Dennis Martin, board member, presented the Distinguished Citizen Award to John Coleman, first vice president of investments, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC.
Martin noted Coleman’s work with the chamber’s Savor the Avenue, fundraising events for Conn-Area Catholic and serving on the boards of many community organizations.
“This year’s winner has certainly made an impact in everything he gets involved in. He touches the lives of many individuals,’’ said Martin, adding, “He puts 100 percent in all he does, whether it be for fundraising or working with the people in his career.’’
Michael Bowman, past chamber president, presented the Athena Award to Leah Bierer, Connellsville Towers property manager.
Bowman highlighted Bierer’s volunteer service but also her role as a mentor to others.
“She has a way of making you feel confident enough to succeed. That’s what makes her a great mentor,’’ said Bowman. “She’s always giving back to her business, outside organizations, her community, her coworkers, her staff, her friends and her family.’’
“It’s all about bettering yours,’’ said a thankful Bierer, noting, “That is what life’s about.’’
As board president, House served as master of ceremonies, thanking the board, volunteers, chamber manager Brooke Deason and office assistant Emmalee Dieter. He recognized local officials, including Fayette County Commissioner Scott Dunn, Lincoln and city council members Bob Topper Jr., Melissa Tzan and Ethan Keedy.
Tzan, staffer for state Rep. Ryan Warner; Sue Quinn, staffer for state Sen. Pat Stefano; and John Frick, regional manager for U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, helped with the awards presentation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.