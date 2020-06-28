Members of the 2020 graduating class of the Connellsville Area Career and Technical Center were awarded diplomas when the Connellsville Area School District held modified commencement exercises.
CTC valedictorian was Shana Ames and salutatorian was Beth Arnold.
Ames is a daughter of J.D. and Linda Ames. She participated in the CTC’s health occupations college.
Her hobbies include Brazilian jiu jitsu, volleyball, archery and hunting.
Ames plans to attend St. Vincent College to attain a degree in nursing.
Arnold is a daughter of Jesse and Megan Arnold. She participated in the protective services program at the CTC.
Her hobbies and interests include drawing, listening to music, reading and playing games.
She plans to attend Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus to major in nursing.
