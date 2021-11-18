Connellsville Township Volunteer Fire Department hosted a concert and spaghetti dinner on Oct. 23, honoring veterans and raising money for charitable organizations.
Connellsville Patriots, Military Order of the Cooties and the Connellsville Area Memorial Honor Roll Committee all received donations. Each veteran and his or her guest were admitted free to the event.
Creedence Clearwater Revival cover band Pendulum performed.
