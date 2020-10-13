Connellsville’s Veterans Day Parade will be held in the city on Wednesday, Nov. 11.
Lineup will begin at 10:15 a.m. on the West Side.
Anyone who would like to participate can contact the Connellsville Veterans Commission at vfwpost21@gmail.com, call 724-396-0682 or write to: Connellsville Veterans Commission, P.O. Box 213 Connellsville, PA 15425.
This year’s speaker will be the Commander of the Department of Pennsylvania, Veterans of Foreign, Ronald Peters.
COVID-19 precautions are required.
