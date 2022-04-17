The Greene County Conservation District announced the winners of its annual poster contest, open to county students in kindergarten through the eighth grade.
The contest highlighted the National Association of Conservation District’s 2022 theme, “Healthy Soil: Healthy Life.”
Eighty-one students from across the county participated in the contest, which promotes interest in the environment, sciences, arts, and other disciplines. Each first-place winners’ posters will be entered into the statewide contest held by the Pennsylvania Association of Conservation Districts. Winning posters were awarded cash prizes in the amount of $100 for first place, $75 for second place and $50 for third place.
Conservation District Week, April 10-16, was recognized by the county commissioners at a meeting earlier this moth.
Winners were:
7th-8th grades
1st Place: Camryn Hawfield, from Margaret Bell Miller Middle School, daughter of Betsy and Tim Hawfield
2nd Place: Cheyenne Pierson, from Margaret Bell Miller Middle School, daughter of Kimberly and Josh Pierson
3rd Place: Natalie Phillips, from Margaret Bell Miller Middle School, daughter of Brian Phillips and Saundra Louma
4th – 6th grades
1st Place: Morgan Barnhart, from West Greene Elementary Center, daughter of Bobbi Jo Ankrom
2nd Place: Zianna McDonnell, from West Greene Elementary Center, daughter of Erica Scott
3rd Place: Joanna Harrison, from Waynesburg Central Elementary School, daughter of Marilu and Quentin Harrison
2nd - 3rd grades
1st Place: Julianna Kirsch, from Waynesburg Central Elementary School, daughter of Melissa and John Kirsch
Kindergarten-1st grade
1st Place: Elodie McGowan, from Waynesburg Central Elementary School, daughter of Jill McGowan
