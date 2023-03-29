State Rep. Bud Cook, R-Daisytown, is hosting a town meeting West Greene School District communities from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the high school auditorium at 1352 Hargus Creek Road, Waynesburg.
Wednesday, March 29, 2023
As Cook is new to representing Greene County after legislative redistricting last year, he is planning to host town meetings in conjunction with each of the local school districts. The goal is to create a “Greene Team” to help promote the region.
RSVPs are requested and may be made online at www.repbudcook.com.
West Greene School District includes the communities of Aleppo, Center, Freeport, Gilmore, Gray, Jackson, Morris, Richhill and Springhill.
