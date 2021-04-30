The Greene County salary board approved various resignations, retirements and hirings in different county departments following the county commissioners’ April 22 public meeting.
For county development, the board accepted the resignation of Rebecca Morris, regular full-time fiscal associate, effective April 7.
Under the Children and Youth Services program, the board approved the retirement of Patricia Reynolds, regular full-time fiscal technician, effective Aug. 5; and the resignation of George Lagos, regular full-time caseworker, effective April 30.
For the district attorney’s office, the board accepted the resignation of Edward DeBolt, causal county detective, effective March 5.
Under county elections, the board voted to eliminate the position of regular full time administrative assistant effective April 21, and approved the hiring of Bonnie Davis as regular full-time confidential secretary effective April 12.
For information technology, the board approved the hiring of Darrell Day as regular full-time help desk/desktop technician, effective April 12.
For the county jail, the resignation of Maria Barone, regular full-time corrections officer, effective April 12, was approved, as well as the hiring of Jason Stevens as regular full-time food service worker effective April 19.
For the public defender’s office, the salary board accepted the resignation of Julia Pascuzzo, regular full-time assistant public defender, effective April 23; and for transportation, the board accepted the resignation of Angela Ross, regular full-time customer service representative, effective April 26.
And under parks and recreation, the board approved the hiring of four seasonal employees as skate guards for Mon View Roller Rink in Greensboro. Hired were Alexis StClair, Kylie Morris, Jefferson Zarella and Stephanie Pratt.
After approving the hirings, Commissioner Mike Belding said the roller rink has made “significant upgrades.” He said this coming summer season will be the first summer the rink will be open after the facility’s new air-conditioning system was installed.
“We are looking forward to having a lot of great continuous activity there as the summer rolls on,” he said.
