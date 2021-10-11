Fayette County Magisterial District Judge Jesse J. Cramer was again certified to serve as a senior magistrate.
Conducted by the Minor Judiciary Education Board (MJEB) and the Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts (AOPC), the educational program for magistrates ensures they remain current in a variety of legal topics and management techniques required to fairly adjudicate cases and effectively supervise a district court office.
Continuing education course work is required by statute of each of the more than 500 Pennsylvania magistrates, who represent the first step in the state’s judicial system.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.