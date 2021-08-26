The Cumberland Township Board of supervisors will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, Aug. 31, at 6 p.m. in the Nemacolin Fire Company’s hall, located at 441 Roosevelt Ave. in Nemacolin.
The hearing is being held to secure citizen input for the development of the township’s proposal for the 2019 Community Development Block Grant Program. The 2021 allocation is $121,697.
Eligible activities include all those listed in the Housing and Community Development Act of 1974 as amended. These include, but are not limited to, public facilities improvements, infrastructures, housing recreation facilities, street and road improvements, historic preservation, planning activities, and clearance.
The main national objective of CDBG funding is to benefit low and moderate-income persons. Portions of the funding can also be used for slums and blight, or urgent need.
Citizens may also comment on the township’s prior use of CDBG funds. Special accommodations for people with disabilities can be requested and obtained by calling 724-966-5805. The Nemacolin VFC building is accessible to persons with disabilities and/or for persons with limited English proficiency.
Those wishing to attend and require special accommodations are asked to notify Cumberland Township office 72 hours in advance by calling 724-966-5805 or 1-800-855-1155 (TDD), or by emailing mesonne@windstream.net.
