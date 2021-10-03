A Fayette County farm’s dedication to offering visitors a simple escape and opportunities to make memories has landed them recognition as Go Laurel Highlands’ Tourism Trailblazer of the Year.
“I was honored, obviously, and a little shocked,” said Vickie Baker of Maple Bottom Farm in Dawson. “But I’m happy because we worked hard over the past couple of years to launch agri-tourism in the region.”
Baker said she and her husband, Mike, purchased the farm over five years ago.
Baker said the working dairy farm ships milk and also process their own milk and cheese. The “trailblazing” part came as the Bakers wanted to give visitors an experience in farm life and agri-tourism.
“We wanted to educate people while they’re (at the farm) about dairy and to share the farm with them,” she said.
Along with a bed and breakfast on the farm for guests, the farm also provides a farm tour, samples of locally made cheese, wildlife and bird-watching, porch sitting, biking and hiking on the Great Allegheny Passage. Their seasonal sunflower maze provides many opportunities for photographs and memories.
“We started with five acres of sunflowers last year and now we have 10 acres of sunflowers,” Baker said.
They’ve started offering picnics in the flower fields, which also includes zinnia fields where people have taken their senior photos, get engaged or have a wedding.
“They come for the sunflowers; it’s still a big thing,” she said.
Upcoming events on the farm will include pumpkins and hayrides starting the second weekend of October, the return of their Hallowine Moovie Night where they project a movie onto a barn and provide wine from Christian Klay Winery paired with the farm’s cheese; an arrival from Santa Claus; and a summer farm camp where a children from the region learn about and perform daily farming activities.
“We’re just trying to provide something for every season for people who need to get away,” Baker said.
Baker added that people getting away was a big deal last year during COVID-19. She said guests came to the farm and thanked them for having something they can do for relaxation and for providing a down-to-earth experience.
“Different people come for different reasons, and they all find something they enjoy no matter how old they are,” she said, adding it could be the kids chasing around the farm’s cat or a grandmother visiting from a nursing home and saying she visited to “fill up her eyes” that day. “We’ve dedicated a lot of time to it, and we’re happy to share the farm with people, and I’m glad they enjoyed it.”
Baker said the farm has received a grant worth approximately $25,000 to establish a dairy-tourism map, which will featured six or eight dairy farms in the region and should be completed sometime in 2022.
“Another reason they are so deserving of this award is they never rest,” said Louise Henry, the director of partnership development with the Laurel Highlands Visitors Bureau. “They continually think of way to enhance a visitor’s experience.”
For more information on the farm, visit maplebottomfarm.com
