The state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources is accepting nominations for the 2023 Trail of the Year.
Monday, October 17, 2022 2:43 AM
Each year, the Pennsylvania Trails Advisory Committee designates a Trail of the Year to help build enthusiasm and support for trails and raise public awareness about the value of Pennsylvania’s Trail network annually. DCNR recently celebrated the Delaware Canal State Park Towpath as Pennsylvania’s 2022 Trail of the Year.
Pennsylvania is home to more than 12,000 miles of trails and DCNR supports trail projects across the state as a part of its goal to have a trail within 10 minutes of every resident.
The winning trail will receive a commemorative poster for statewide distribution, a trailhead marker along the trail, promotion on ExplorePATrails, and a grant for educational programs to promote safety and environmental protection on the trail.
A nomination form and supporting documentation must be submitted online by Nov. 11 through the Trail of the Year page at dcnr.pa.gov.
The winning trail will be announced in early 2023.
