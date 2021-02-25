The deadline for submitting new applications for a homestead/farmstead exemption is Monday, March 1.
For those who applied and received the exemption credit last year, no further action is needed unless there was a transfer of property or if the use of the property has changed. For example, those who rent the home or rent a portion of the home or are now using the dwelling for commercial purposes must report the change to the assessment office.
Applications can be obtained by logging on to property.co.fayette.pa.us, visiting the Fayette County Assessment Office or contacting the local tax office. Completed applications should be sent to Fayette County Assessment Office, Homestead/Farmstead, 61 E. Main St., Uniontown, Pa., 15401.
Please include a mailing address and physical address, if they differ, phone number and parcel number. Applications can also be faxed to 724-430-1356. For questions, call the local tax collector or the county assessment office at 724-430-1350.
