The final registration for Fayette County’s Toys for Tots is Wednesday, Dec. 2 at the former Bon Ton location in the Uniontown Mall from 1 to 5 p.m.
Parents must present photo identification, Access/SNAP card and proof of residency. For each child through age 12, parents must also present a medical card and proof of birthday.
Boxes have been placed across the county to collect toys for the annual drive.
Atlantic Broadband recently announced sponsored boxes at Backdraft Pizzeria and Pub, 1165 Mall Run Road Uniontown, and Riverside Family Markets at 1 N. Main St., Point Marion and 6047 National Pike, Grindstone.
Those collection points will accept toys for the drive through Dec. 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.