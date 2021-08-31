Today is the registration deadline for taxpayers who want to take advantage of Connellsville Area School District’s installment plan option.
The tax office accepts postmark, and no discount is offered for those who are enrolled in the plan. Due to the rise in COVID-19 cases, masks must be worn upon entering the office along with social distancing.
For more information or questions contact Marigrace Butela, Dunbar Township tax collector at 724-626-0804 or email dunbartownshiptaxoffice@yahoo.com.
