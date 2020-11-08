The Brownsville Area Military Honor Roll Committee will hold a dedication for a memorial honoring local veterans on Wednesday.
The 11 a.m. program will be held in Snowden Square Park, where the honor roll was placed.
Committee secretary Eadi Zetty said the project has been ongoing for several years.
“It’s been a very, very time-consuming process,” she said, noting holding the dedication on Veterans Day is fitting.
The memorial includes five upright monuments.
The center one is a tribute to the military branches, while the others list the names of veterans who were killed or went missing in action during World War I, World War II, Korean War and Vietnam War.
An area man who was killed in the war in the Middle East will have his name engraved on one of the honor rolls as well, Zetty said.
The names include those who lived within the Brownsville Area School District, including those from Brownsville Borough, Brownsville Township, Luzerne Township, Redstone Township, West Brownsville, Allison, Tower Hill, Low Hill, Brier Hill, Rowes Run, Grindstone, LaBelle, Isabella, Republic, Thompson, East Millsboro, Maxwell, Cardale and Hiller.
There is a flag pole in the center, and the upright monuments are surrounded by a walkway of about 300 commemorative bricks engraved with any U.S. service member’s name, rank, branch of the military and years of service.
Those bricks were purchased by members of the public as part of the project, Zetty said. Some of the purchases stretch back several years.
“We ran into some roadblocks and had some obstacles to overcome, but now we’re finally to the point where we can place the bricks,” she said.
The bricks were being placed last week, and the upright monuments were placed about one month ago, she said.
There are also memorial benches around the perimeter. Four have already been placed, and six more will be, she said.
