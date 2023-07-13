It seems as if a new drug touting weight-loss benefits has made headlines or hit the market every week over the past year. Drugs like Ozempic, Mounjaro and Wegovy have proven to be life-changing for many patients struggling with lifelong obesity.

Vfilippone

Mounjaro is a ridiculous high priced drug. Took it for one month and my co pay was 60.00. Next month they wanted 541. For 3 month supply. I can't afford that. Because I'm on Medicare I can't use a discount card. Once u no longer took the drug, my appetite came back and I wanted to do nothing but eat. I was taking it for my diabetes, not for weight loss. I did keep my glucose down. Bottom line, it's greedy big pharmacy and price gauging.

