George Dental Associates of Uniontown sponsored its annual essay contest for local sixth-graders in conjunction with National Children’s Dental Health Month in February. Students wrote about “What Are the Fundamentals of Good Oral Hygiene, and Why is Good Oral Hygiene Important to Us?” Language arts teachers from the seven participating schools judged the 195 essays and selected one student from their school. Winners received a $100 gift card for school supplies by Dr. Michael George and Dr. Ashley Parker. along with a brief tour of the dental office. Seated, from left, are winning students Sebastian Roderick (Albert Gallatin South), Sally Budinski (AJ McMullen), Addilyn McClintock (Ben Franklin), and standing, from left, Dr. Ashley Parker, Addison Burnsworth (Brownsville), Hanna Hertlein (Laurel Highlands), Michaela Buchheit (St. John the Evangelist) and Dr. Michael George.
