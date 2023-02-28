Dental essay award winners

Submitted photo

George Dental Associates of Uniontown sponsored its annual essay contest for local sixth graders in conjunction with National Children’s Dental Health Month in February. Students wrote about “What Are the Fundamentals of Good Oral Hygiene, and Why is Good Oral Hygiene Important to Us?” Language arts teachers from the seven participating schools judged the 195 essays and selected one student from their school. Winners recieved a $100 gift cards for school supplies by Dr. Michael George and Dr. Ashley Parker along with a brief tour of the dentist’s office. Pictured (seated, from left) are winning students Sebastian Roderick (Albert Gallatin South), Sally Budinski (AJ McMullen), Addilyn McClintock (Ben Franklin), (standing from left) Dr. Ashley Parker, Addison Burnsworth (Brownsville), Hanna Hertlein (Laurel Highlands), Michaela Buchheit (St. John the Evangelist) and Dr. Michael George.

 Submitted photo

George Dental Associates of Uniontown sponsored its annual essay contest for local sixth-graders in conjunction with National Children’s Dental Health Month in February. Students wrote about “What Are the Fundamentals of Good Oral Hygiene, and Why is Good Oral Hygiene Important to Us?” Language arts teachers from the seven participating schools judged the 195 essays and selected one student from their school. Winners received a $100 gift card for school supplies by Dr. Michael George and Dr. Ashley Parker. along with a brief tour of the dental office. Seated, from left, are winning students Sebastian Roderick (Albert Gallatin South), Sally Budinski (AJ McMullen), Addilyn McClintock (Ben Franklin), and standing, from left, Dr. Ashley Parker, Addison Burnsworth (Brownsville), Hanna Hertlein (Laurel Highlands), Michaela Buchheit (St. John the Evangelist) and Dr. Michael George.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.