Diocese of Greensburg Bishop Larry J. Kulick will celebrated a televised Easter Sunday Mass on April 4 at 10 a.m. on the Pittsburgh CW and at noon on WAOB-FM 106.7.
The Mass will also be available to stream on the Diocese website, www.DioceseofGreensburg.org, Facebook page and YouTube channel.
Holy Week Masses will also be streamed live:
Holy Thursday, April 1: Chrism Mass at 10 a.m. and Lord’s Supper Mass at 7 p.m.
Good Friday, April 2: 1:30 p.m.
Holy Saturday, April 3: 8:30 p.m.
Each liturgy will stream from Blessed Sacrament Cathedral in Greensburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.