The Pennsylvania Trolley Museum is hosting a new event, “Distilling the Trolley Era,” starting at 6 p.m., on Friday, Oct. 29.
The adults-only event will travel through time, from the 1920s to the 1990s. Liberty Pole Spirits will be serving cocktails of the age, Ohio Valley Cloak and Dagger Company will be providing entertainment and P.O. Catering will step back in time to serve in Wexford Station once again.
Guests must show a valid ID with proof of age to be admitted. The password to the speakeasy will be available on Facebook. Admission is $50 per person and includes three half cocktails and heavy hors d’oeuvres. Tickets must be purchased in advance online at www.patrolley.org.
For more information call 724-228-9256.
