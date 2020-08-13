A long-awaited dog park opened over the weekend in Connellsville, and will also serve as a police K-9 training facility.
Saturday marked the official opening of the Wood-Ruff Dog Park & CPD K-9 Training Facility at Woodruff Park.
“For probably 10 years since my involvement with the Connellsville Recreation Board then as mayor, city residents have been asking for a dog park,” said Mayor Greg Lincoln.
He said the large spot of land outside of the softball field at the park was both easily accessible and visible, so the board decided to use funds from their major fundraiser, Tangled Up in Brew, to install the park.
“No taxpayer money has gone into this park,” Lincoln said, adding that the $20,000 park was made possible through fundraising and sponsorships.
“Through fundraising and donations, we will now have one of the best dog park and K-9 training facilities in the county,” said city Councilwoman Melissa Tzan, who is also head of the city’s parks and recreation department. “I am glad that the rec board, along with the hard work of our mayor, has made it finally happen.”
Lincoln lauded the considerable efforts put forth by the city’s public works employees.
“They have installed all the equipment in the park and will be the ones who do the maintenance of the park,” Lincoln said.
While fencing was installed last year, Lincoln hopes to see the obstacle course installed by the end of this summer.
The course was created by Connellsville Police Officer J. Tyler Garlick for K-9 Officer Ambroos, who was sworn in last year.
Lincoln said the obstacle course will be available for Ambroos to use for training and will be available to the public.
“I’m looking forward to seeing Officer Ambroos train in the park,” Lincoln said. “Patrolman Garlick is a member of a K-9 training group, so he expects his group will come down to train in the park once the obstacle course is installed.”
Along with the obstacle course, the park will also have surveillance cameras, dog water fountains and a section for large dogs and a section for small dogs.
Lincoln said the park will be colorful as they plan to stay with Olympic colors in honor of the park’s namesake, Connellsville native and Olympic gold-medal winner, the late John Woodruff.
“We are going to have a sign made for the park plus signs for all of our sponsors will be hung on the fencing of the park in time for a grand opening of the park in the spring of 2021,” he said.
The park was scheduled to open in April so the community could use it and offer feedback to ensure that the park is what the dogs and the owners like to use, but COVID-19 restrictions pushed the opening back.
“The city will create a new ordinance at our August meeting that will set a fine structure so our police officers can issue fines for not following the park rules,” Lincoln said. “The city is going to strongly enforce these rules so we can ensure the safety of the dogs, their owners and our park.”
Some of the most important rules for the park include the dog owners having a valid Pennsylvania dog license and the dogs being current on their shots as an animal-control officer will patrol the park.
Also, no child under the age of 12 is permitted inside the dog park at any time. Those between 12 and 15 years of age must be with an adult to be inside the dog park.
“My hopes are the community will enjoy this new addition to our city,” Lincoln said. “Treat the park with respect and follow the rules so everyone has a fun time while using the park.”
City leaders are hoping to have a grand opening event for the dog park in the spring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.