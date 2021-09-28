State Rep. Matthew Dowling, R-Uniontown, introduced legislation to change the makeup of the Judicial Conduct Board and Court of Judicial Discipline to ensure the appropriate balance of power among all three branches of state government.
“Currently, only the executive and judicial branches have appointees serving on these important entities that are charged with ensuring the integrity of Pennsylvania’s judiciary,” Dowling said. “In order to maintain the appropriate equilibrium between all three branches of government, my proposal seeks to include appointments from the Legislature as well.”
The change would require amending the state Constitution, a process which requires identical legislation to be approved in two consecutive sessions of the General Assembly and then endorsement of the voters in a referendum.
House Bill 1909 proposes to add legislative appointees to both the Judicial Conduct Board and the Court of Judicial Discipline. Specifically, it proposes to add six non-lawyer members appointed by the speaker of the House and Senate president pro tempore to the 12-member Judicial Conduct Board. To the eight-member Court of Judicial Discipline, the proposal would add four more appointments, two non-judge attorneys and two non-attorney electors.
The Judicial Conduct Board investigates complaints of misconduct against judges of Pennsylvania’s unified judicial system; and files formal charges against judges found to have engaged in unethical behavior.
The Court of Judicial Discipline has jurisdiction over all judicial officers in Pennsylvania and adjudicates formal charges filed against a judicial officer. If the formal charges against a judicial officer are sustained, the Court of Judicial Discipline has the authority to impose sanctions, ranging from a reprimand to removal from office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.