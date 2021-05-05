State Rep. Matthew Dowling, R-Uniontown, is hosting a concealed carry seminar on Thursday, May 27, at 6 p.m. at the Addison Volunteer Fire Department, 7214 National Pike, Addison.
“This seminar will offer critical information so our law-abiding citizens know how they can responsibly protect themselves and those they love,” said Dowling, who was recently appointed chairman of the House Second Amendment Caucus. “Whether you are a long-time gun owner or someone just considering applying for a permit, this seminar will be helpful to you.”
Space is limited, and reservations will be taken on a first-come, first-served basis.
Due to limited space, a virtual viewing option is also available.
For those who plan to attend in person, doors will open at 5:30 p.m. for registration, and the presentation will begin at 6 p.m.
Anyone who plans to participate, whether in person or virtually, is asked to make a reservation by visiting www.RepDowling.com or calling the office at 724-438-6100.
