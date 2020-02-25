The fifth annual Simply Soup Walk will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 7, hosted by Downtown Connellsville initiative, a branch of Fayette County Cultural Trust.
“We have 13 restaurants and organizations participating,’’ said Daniel Cocks, cultural trust executive director. “That’s the most we’ve ever had.’’
Participants and soups include: Arch Café, 615 N. Pittsburgh St., pasta fagioli; Trinity Church, 126 E. Fairview Ave., ham and potato, and Hungarian mushroom; Connellsville Rotary at the Care & Share Boutique, 110 W. Crawford Ave., cream tomato tortellini; Paint Room, 118 W. Apple St., potato bacon soup; Wavie & Janes, 121 W. Apple St., pot roast vegetable beef; Fox’s Tavern, Yough Holistic Living, 144 N. Third St., vegan soup; Connelllsville Canteen, 131 W. Crawford Ave., Victory Garden veggie soup; Appalachian Creativity, 139 W. Crawford Ave., chicken tortilla; Clubhouse Pizzeria, 130 W. Crawford Ave., pizza soup; O’Donnell’s Pub, 128 S. Arch St., broccoli cheese; Kickstand Kitchen, 507 W. Crawford Ave., black bean soup; Keedy’s Pizzeria, 512 W. Crawford Ave., Tuscan turkey tortellini; and Zia Maria, 1 Zia Maria Way, wedding, chicken asiago chowder and vegetable soup.
Only 100 tickets are available. The public can visit any of the 13 sites to purchase a ticket for $10. On March 7, ticket holders are able to visit all the sites to receive a four-ounce cup of soup at each location.
Cocks said each place will keep $5 from the sale of a ticket and the other $5 goes to the Downtown Connellsville initiative, which will use the funds to install flowers in downtown planters.
“Last year, we sold out of tickets,’’ noted Cocks. “We limit it to 100 so the restaurants won’t be overwhelmed.’’
Cocks noted this is also an opportunity for local restaurants to have an open house and build future customers.
Although it’s been a mild winter, Cocks said, “Everybody’s looking forward to getting out and walking around.’’
