Ferguson Road in Dunbar Township, between Runaround and Gist roads, will be closed starting at 7 a.m. Monday, April 5.
The closure will be in place to allow crews from the state Department of Transportation to demolish the existing structure and replace with a precast concrete box culvert and wingwalls. A marked detour will be in place using Pechin Road, Route 119, Connellsville Road, Shady Grove Road and Rose Hill Road.
The road will remain closed until June 30 at 5 p.m.
Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.
