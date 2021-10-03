October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and Domestic Violence Services of Southwestern Pennsylvania (DVSSP) will host its inaugural Greene County event to help raise awareness of domestic violence and its effect on communities, while raising critical funds to help survivors find safety and peace.
DVSSP’s special event titled “Bluegrass Bands Together Against Domestic Violence” will be held Friday, Oct. 15 at Greene County Fairgrounds. The doors to the event will open at 5 p.m. and the music is set to start at 6 p.m.
The concert features award-winning acoustic band and national TV hosts Nu Blu, along with Keep Off the Grass and The Pine Valley Boys. This event will feature a full evening of live music, food trucks, raffles and more.
Nu Blu has enjoyed five “Top 10” albums on the Billboard music charts, and has been featured on CBS Sunday Morning. The band members are also the hosts of television’s “Bluegrass Ridge,” which is seen in more than 160 million homes worldwide.
For information corporate sponsorship or to purchase a ticket, visit https://www.peacefromdv.org/how-to-help/bluegrass-bands-together-against-domestic-violence.
All proceeds from the concert will benefit DVSSP and help to provide free and confidential services to survivors of domestic violence and their children in Southwestern Pennsylvania.
For more information about Domestic Violence Awareness Month, visit https://www.peacefromdv.org/dvam.
