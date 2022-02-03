So, you have Feb. 14 circled on your calendar. And you definitely want to make it special.
Weighing heavily into Valentine’s Day is, of course, the consideration of food and drink. You know the usual suspects, from sweets to seafood, but you may not be sure of why they’re popular among the romantic crowd, nor how exactly the various elements can be combined optimally.
Let’s start with the ancient goddess of love, Aphrodite or Venus, depending on where you lived. She is symbolized by strawberries, hence their omnipresence around mid-February, and painter Sandro Botticelli’s instantly recognizable “The Birth of Venus” depicts her aboard a scallop shell.
Speaking of bivalve mollusks – now, that’s romantic! – the king and/or queen of Valentine’s Day probably is the oyster. Let’s just say that archetypal ladies’ man Giacomo Girolamo Casanova apparently ate them by the bushel for breakfast.
Along similar lines, this tidbit comes from the Eat This! website:
“The ancient Greeks and Romans believed that artichokes were an aphrodisiac. In the Middle Ages, women were prohibited from eating them due to their ability to provoke sexual desire.”
In the Victorian Age, chocolate started to become a staple of Valentine’s Day, primarily because of the marketing efforts of one Richard Cadbury, his family’s chocolate company and the shrewd maneuver of offering heart-shaped boxes.
But you know what they say about candy being dandy and liquor being … well, as long as you’ve turned 21 by Feb. 14, plenty of those types of options are on the table, so to speak.
One of them may come as a surprise for the uninitiated: chocolate beer.
Actually, dark stouts brewed with chocolate are nothing new. But a novel offering in that regard is a collaboration between popular purveyor Sarris Candies of Canonsburg and Mondays Brewing Co. in Peters Township.
“If you like Sarris chocolate and you like beer, then you’re probably going to like it,” Mondays owner Sam Fee said about the creation. “This beer has been a lot of fun, and it’s been very easy to work with the Sarris family. They’ve been fantastic.”
In fact, Bill Sarris, company president and son of founder Frank, regularly sampled test batches.
“We would figure out which one he liked, because it’s going to have his name on it, too,” Fee explained. “It has to be good.”
He said that the stout has developed a Sarris food pairing:
“A lot of people are buying the chocolate-covered pretzel rods and having them with the beer. I thought it would be way too much chocolate.”
For those who never quite get enough, plenty of cocktails feature the cacao-based confection.
An example is served near Mondays at Atria’s restaurant, where Karen the Bartender was kind enough to share the makings of a chocolate martini:
Vanilla vodka, chocolate syru, strawberry liqueur, Godiva chocolate liqueur, half and half creamer. Drizzle the chocolate into a martini glass. Mix the vodka, liqueurs and creamer. Pour them in a glass, and attach a bright red strawberry to the rim.
Also in Peters Township, Arlecchino Ristorante has a seasonal specialty list of drinks that “are focused on a more bright and friendly flavor profile,” according to Gary Klinefelter, Alla Famiglia Brand corporate executive chef. “These cocktails are generally regarded by our female clientele to be extremely popular.”
Love Potion #9: Stolichnaya Elit Vodka, fresh fruit and juices, botanicals, Prosecco white wine; Pom Cosmo: Ketel One Citroen flavored vodka, PAMA pomegranate liqueur, fresh lime and cranberry juices; Pink Paloma: Espolòn tequila, grapefruit soda, lime juice; Cupid’s Arrow: Tito’s vodka, St-Germaine elderflower liqueur, Aperol aperitif, fresh lemon juice, Empress gin float; Hearts Desire: Malibu coconut rum, Cointreau triple sec, fresh juice, Prosecco. For dessert is Chocolate Passion, described by Klinefelter as chocolate base with passion fruit cheesecake and layers of chocolate mousse with chocolate ganache.”
The Back Porch Restaurant, a longtime destination for food connoisseurs by the Monongahela River in Speers Borough, is celebrating Valentine’s Day with Mochatinis, served hot or cold. The drink features espresso and two liqueurs, Godiva White Chocolate and Baileys Irish Cream.
And a trip to the Back Porch wouldn’t be complete without its signature four-layer chocolate cake, chock full of chocolate mouse filling with chocolate ganache frosting.
Richard Cadbury would be proud.
As far as sparking romance, the standard drink for the ages is wine, which comes in a dizzying array of types and categories from all over the world. That includes Italy, a favorite choice for many patrons of Pasta Too in Bethel Park.
In the spirit of serving seafood for Valentine’s Day, owner Ray Piacquadio suggests pairings based on the character of the cuisine. A light, flaky fish, for example, may go well with a sweet wine such as moscato or a refreshing pinot grigio, while a heartier red chianti or pinot noir is more suitable for, say, swordfish or tuna.
A similar rule of thumb applies to pasta dishes with seafood: white wine with white sauce, and red with red.
Then there’s the proverbial “bubbly,” a perennial favorite for all kinds of romantic occasions. Mary’s Vine in Rankin, which specializes in wines that otherwise might not be available regionally, is offering 18 champagnes and 25 sparkling varieties in anticipation of Feb. 14.
Also, chef Aaron Busch has come up with a suitably complementary delicacy: oyster pot pie, chock full of carrots, onions, peas and a buttery, thickened chicken base.
“The crust is essentially a homemade biscuit: Crust on top, crust inside, like it should be,” he explained.
For those whose are selective in their dietary habits, Busch can make oyster mushroom pot pie as a just-as-delicious alternative.
And for those who forgo meat and dairy products altogether, Katy Rosa of Cecil Township offers her recipe for Sweethearts Pasta, a specialty that Everest Eats, the food-delivery service owned by her and husband José, has available as a menu item for Feb. 8 and 15.
Note the presence of artichokes … that is, if you believe the same thing as the ancient Greeks and Romans.
Ingredients
1/2 cup raw cashews
Just-boiled water
(1) 14-ounce jar artichokes
3 tablespoons olive oil
1 small onion, finely diced
4 cloves of garlic, chopped
1 teaspoon sea salt
1/2 cup vodka
(1) 14.5-ounce can diced tomatoes
1/4 cup tomato paste
Pinch of chili flakes (optional)
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1 teaspoon onion powder
2 teaspoons lemon juice
1½ teaspoons salt
2 tablespoons nutritional yeast
12 ounces gluten-free pasta
1½ cups reserved pasta water
Salt, to taste
Fresh basil, for serving
Chili flakes, for serving Instructions
Add cashews to a heat-proof bowl and cover with just-boiled water. Set aside. Drain artichokes
Meanwhile, heat olive oil over medium heat. Add onions and garlic and sauté until onions are quite soft and translucent, about 5 to 6 minutes.
Add the vodka, diced tomatoes, tomato paste, chili flakes (if using), garlic powder, and onion powder to the skillet. Bring the sauce to a simmer and cook on low, stirring occasionally, for about 10 to 12 minutes, until the alcohol in the vodka has evaporated and the sauce has reduced.
While the sauce is simmering, boil the pasta according to package instructions. Reserve 1½ cups of the pasta water for the next step.
Drain the soaked cashews and add to a high-speed blender with all of the simmered tomato base, nutritional yeast, salt, lemon juice and 3/4 cup reserved pasta water. Blend on high, until absolutely smooth and creamy with no pieces of cashew remaining.
Add the sauce back to the skillet along with artichokes and the cooked pasta. Toss together and warm on low heat, stirring occasionally until the sauce evenly coats the pasta. Season to taste with salt and thin the sauce with a little more pasta water if desired.
Serve topped with fresh basil and chili flakes.
If the sauce on the pasta ever gets too thick all you have to do is thin with a little water or nut milk and season again with salt to taste.
Enjoy!
