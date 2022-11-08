Connellsville woman graduates from Ohio U.
Barbara Cartwright of Connellsville graduated with a MSN (psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner) from Ohio University’s College of Health Sciences and Professions in the summer of 2022. More than 1,700 students graduated with bachelor’s, master’s or doctorate degrees from Ohio University for summer semester 2022.
WU moves Southpointe Center
Waynesburg University’s Southpointe Center has moved to The HQ at CNX, a co-working space in the CNX Resources Center. Southpointe Center is home to the university’s Graduate and Professional Studies Program, which offers programs in athletic training, business, counseling, education, criminal investigation and nursing. The new address of WU’s Southpointe Center will be 1000 Horizon Vue Drive, Suite 1A32, Canonsburg.
WU accepting proposals for counseling conference
Waynesburg University is accepting proposals for its annual Regional Counseling Conference, which will take place Friday, March 10, 2023, in Canonsburg. This year’s conference, Elevating Voices: Adverse Childhood Experiences, is seeking current and relevant information regarding the impact of Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) on children, youth and transition-aged individuals as well as corresponding evidence-based practices to improve treatment outcomes. Individuals such as licensed professional counselors, professional counselors, educators, clinical supervisors, community stakeholders, human resources professionals and other members of the behavioral health workforce are encouraged to submit a proposal at waynesburg.edu/regional-counseling-conference. The deadline to do so is Friday, Jan. 13, 2023.
