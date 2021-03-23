Essay contest winners announced
Several students were named winners in the 2021 essay contest “Life, God’s Most Precious Gift” sponsored by Alternatives.Yes in Connellsville.
First place ($100): Michael Miller, 8th grade, St. John the Evangelist Regional Catholic School in Uniontown
Second place ($75): Anna Ruth Beiler, 8th grade, Trauger Mennonite School in Mount Pleasant
Third place ($50): Nicole Barrera, 7th grade, St. John the Evangelist Regional Catholic School in Uniontown
Honorable mentions ($25): Sophia Fisher, 8th grade and Vivianna Savona, 6th grade, both from St. John the Evangelist Regional Catholic School in Uniontown, and Reese Workman, 6th grade, Conn-Area Catholic School in Connellsville
Cal U offers reduced tuition for WCCC grads
Students who earn an associate’s degree from Westmoreland County Community College are eligible for a 20% tuition discount at California University of Pennsylvania.
The Cal U Education Alliance program allows WCCC graduates who meet admissions standards to enroll in any on-campus or online bachelor’s program at the discounted rate.
WCCC students who are considering Cal U may contact a transfer admissions counselor at transfer@calu.edu to request a free transfer credit evaluation and more information about tuition discount.
Cal U holding open houses
California University of Pennsylvania is holding an on-campus open house for undergraduates on April 24.
Registration is required, and prospective students may bring up to two guests.
The university is also holding virtual open houses for undergraduates on March 23 and April 28.
To register for an open house event, visit calu.edu/openhouse or call 724-938-4404.
WCCC holding virtual open houses
Westmoreland County Community College will hold three virtual open house sessions via Zoom at 6 p.m. on March 23, 24 and 25.
The interactive sessions will include information on WCCC’s programs of study, student clubs and organizations, financial aid and offer participants the opportunity to ask questions about the admissions process and other topics.
Prospective students can access any of the open houses by visiting westmoreland.edu/openhouse and clicking on the desired date to attend via Zoom.
For more information, contact the Westmoreland Information Center at infocenter@westmoreland.edu or 724-925-4000.
Penn State Fayette offers new certification
Students in Penn State Fayette’s Human Development and Family Studies (HDFS) program have an opportunity to obtain a new certification that could give them a competitive edge in the job market.
Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus, has received approval from the National Council on Family Relations to offer the Certified Family Life Educator (CFLE) program.
Professionals certified in Family Life Education may work in a variety of roles and settings, where they work to address problems like substance abuse, domestic violence, unemployment, debt, and child abuse from a perspective that considers individual and families as part of larger systems.
Human Development and Family Studies, offered as a two-year associate’s degree and a four-year bachelor’s degree, is an interdisciplinary program that includes the study of psychology, biology, sociology, medicine, anthropology, history, social work, and philosophy.
Completion of the CFLE program is only available to those in the bachelor’s program.
Dean’s List honors
Callie Garlick of Connellsville has been named to the fall 2020 trimester dean’s list at Palmer College of Chiropractic’s Main campus in Davenport, Iowa.
