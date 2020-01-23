Officials remembered the great civil rights leader and honored those who share his message of service as they look towards a better tomorrow at the East End United Community Center’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Breakfast in Uniontown.
“I realize today we come together – all different colors – but can we have that love and compassion not only on Martin Luther King Day but every day of the year?’’ asked the Rev. Vincent L. Winfrey Sr., pastor of Mount Olivet Baptist Church, where the breakfast was held.
Winfrey related a quote by King: “We must work unceasingly to uplift this nation that we love to a higher destiny, to a new plateau of compassion and to a more notable expression of humanness.’’
“He didn’t want it to stay the same. He knew we needed a difference in our community and in the people,’’ said Winfrey, pointing out that rather than waiting for someone else to make that difference, “We’ve got to work together.’’
Winfrey also had a message for elected officials.
“It’s not just the people, it’s the politicians, too. ‘What have you done for me lately?’’ Winfrey asked. “The politicians stand up there on their platform and say what they’re going to do but I found out sometimes they don’t do what they say - especially when folks come and give a platform for the East End. You give a platform for the East End and then I never see you do anything for the East End. It’s time. We need to work on the East Side and make improvements over here. That’s why we, who know how to pray, ought to be praying for our politicians that they do the things they said they were going to do and the things God wants to be done on the West Side, East Side, North Side, South Side, every side.’’
State Reps. Pam Snyder, D-Jefferson, and Matt Dowling, R-Uniontown, commended Winfrey on his words with Dowling inviting him to the state capitol, saying, “I think some of our colleagues need to hear that in Harrisburg.’’
Keeley Forrestel, EEUCC executive director, recalled the past.
“If we’re honest, many of us are unaware of the extent of how the legacy of slavery and racism still plague so many communities,’’ said Forrestel. “Many of us feel unaffected by the struggles that continue for so many children and so many families. They’re struggles that are directly or indirectly rooted in an unjust past.’’
But Forrestel added, “At a time when we seem more divided than we can remember, confused by and offended by others’ perspectives and baffled by continued injustice, it’s a beautiful and necessary thing that we come together to celebrate each other and to honor the work that’s being done to foster a more just and abundant society. So thank you all for joining us today. Your presence here makes a difference.’’
This year’s EEUCC honorees are also living King’s words.
Marilyn Calloway introduced Cynthia Grooms, long-time EEUCC employee in the childcare center and after-school program.
“If we have a need, we go to Cynthia. Her passion and excitement for serving are contagious,’’ said Calloway, adding. “Cynthia is always willing to go above and beyond what’s asked of her, whether it’s her job, volunteering or encouraging others.’’
Grooms thanked the center for the honor, noting, “I was really surprised and it means a lot to me.’’
She introduced her family and friends, noting, “I love you guys very much and I appreciate everything you do for me from the bottom of my heart.’’
Terry Burden, board president, introduced Trinity United Presbyterian Church, recognized for its longstanding partnership with EEUCC. In particular, the church was honored for its youth reading program, initiated 16 years ago by the Rev. Dr. John Sharpe, then pastor, and his wife, Tonye.
Burden said, “It has been a wonderful example of the great work the church does and outreaches that they make sure extend to East End United Community Center.’’
“The ideals we value are truly rooted in local mission, and involvement with the East End United Community Center is a perfect fit,’’ said Bill Long, Trinity’s mission coordinator and church elder, adding, “It is indeed our pleasure.’’
Remarks were made by state Sen. Pat Stefano, R-Bullskin Township, as well as Snyder and Dowling, and Patty Yauger, staffer for U.S. Rep. Guy Reschenthaler, R-Peters Township, who presented the honorees with certificates of recognition. Robbie Matesic, staffer for U.S. Sen. Robert Casey, gave them a letter from the senator.
Jack Purcell, board member, served as master of ceremonies and introduced officials, including Fayette County Commissioner Scott Dunn, Register of Wills Jeffrey Redman, Sheriff James Custer, also a EEUCC board member; Magisterial District Judge Dan Shimshock and Mayor Bill Gerke.
Marlene Kolosky, of Fayette County Community Action Agency Inc.’s Neighborhood Partnership Program, introduced members of 21 CCLC Youth, who performed a dance directed by Damita Jones. They included Taraji Collins, Taylor Hettenschuller, Zionna Moore and Zhiffani Thomas.
The Rev. Gary Yarbrough, board member and pastor of Interfaith Assembly for Christ, gave the invocation.
