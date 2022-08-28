Local residents who are grieving the loss of a loved one can receive help through the free Community Caring Program, starting Sept. 6 at the East End United Community Center in Uniontown.
“As a support group, we will be working together with people who have a shared experience and teaching them how to manage it,” said social worker Brian Burden, who will be working with adults through the program.
Separate counselors will work with children. Those groups will be divided into ages 6 to 11 and 12 to 21.
Burden said the sessions will be provided for small groups, allowing participants to explore ways to deal with grief and share stories.
“They (will) talk about their loved ones, and the memories they have, … how we can honor our loved ones and how we can keep them alive in our hearts,” he said. “And (we will talk about) how we can come to acceptance, and how we can get through the five stages of grief until we reach acceptance.”
The stages of grief are denial, anger, bargaining, depression and acceptance.
“We do not try to ‘fix’ things or judge someone’s grief journey,” Burden said. “The caring atmosphere allows them to make connections and gain the support of others. We sincerely believe that no one should grieve alone. With this support, hope and healing is possible.”
Participants will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis, and Burden said each session will include new members.
“At this point, we are not looking to do the same folks unless there is a real need,” he said.
Volunteers will also assist during the sessions.
“Right now, I have at least four people who have expressed an interest in wanting to help us,” Burden said. “A couple from the Bruderhof community who helped us in the past with grief counseling has expressed interest in wanting to help us again.”
Burden said all of the volunteers have the appropriate clearances to work with children.
EEUCC offered a similar program years ago, but it was stopped due to budget issues and a lack of funding. A recent $25,000 Staunton Farm Grant is providing funding for the program, Burden said.
The biweekly program begins on Sept. 6, and will run from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesdays for 12 weeks.
Area churches and funeral homes can refer participants, Burden said. Individuals can also sign up for the program on the East End United Community Center’s website, eeucc.org, or call the center at 724-437-1660. The center is located at 150 Coolspring St., Uniontown.
