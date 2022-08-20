The 2022 PA Bituminous King Coal Show is underway, and Sunday, eight area high school seniors take the Carmichaels High School stage for the 67th annual Pennsylvania Bituminous Coal Queen Pageant.
Competing for the coal crown are Kaelyn Rozgony, representing Albert Gallatin High School; daughter of Mike and Kristin Rozgony; Kaitlyn Matheny, California Area High School; daughter of Brent and Tiffany Matheny; Olivia Toth, Carmichaels Area High School; daughter of Robert and Kathleen Toth; Isabel LaPoe, Clay-Batelle High School; daughter of Elissa LaPoe; Jillian Katruska, Jefferson-Morgan High School; daughter of Joseph and Rachelle Katruska; Brianna Hensh, Laurel Highlands High School; daughter of Greg and Dee Hensh; Rory Branham, Mapletown High School; daughter of Kassie Branham; and Claire White, Uniontown High School; daughter of Jason and Terri White.
The contestants will participate in a variety of contests, including personal interview, talent, evening gown and on-stage question. Awards will be presented for Miss Congeniality, Top Interview, Top Stage Question Answer, Top Talent, Top Evening Gown and Top Sponsor. The fourth, third, second and first runner-up will also be presented awards.
“It’s a time for them to represent their school districts, as well as themselves,” said Katlyn Fox, a member of the Coal Queen committee. “In a larger capacity, it’s really an opportunity for them to represent the industry that really built up their individual communities and our area as a whole.”
State Rep.Pam Snyder will crown this year’s Coal Queen. Josie Yuras, a former Coal Queen and daughter of Jason and Amber Yuras, will serve as crown bearer.
“This year, specifically, we chose Pam Snyder. She has supported the King Coal Show above and beyond, really, over her time as state representative,” said Fox. “We wanted to honor her.”
Also in attendance at the pageant will be Elizabeth Dulla, the 2019 Pennsylvania Bituminous Coal Queen. Dulla, the daughter of Laura Petras and the late Robert Dulla Jr., represents Frazier High School.
She is the last to be crowned Coal Queen before the pandemic forced the contest into a two-year hiatus.
