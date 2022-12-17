Santa’s ever-watchful, oft-mischievous helpers have moved into local homes for the Christmas season, and kids are delighted by the arrival of their favorite Elf on the Shelf.
“I love all things Christmas, every facet of it,” said Meghann Mikluscak-Hewitt, a Fayette County native who resides in Canonsburg with her husband, Kyle Hewitt, and two stepdaughters, Olivia Hewitt, 8, and Sadie Hewitt, 6. “It’s been a personal tradition of mine ... to decorate for Christmas the weekend after Thanksgiving. I kept that tradition when I moved in with Kyle and the girls. Whenever we put the tree up, it’s the next morning that Ralphie comes.”
Ralphie is the Hewitt girls’ magical Elf on the Shelf, a sweet, ornery creature who brings gifts, wreaks mayhem and reports children’s good and bad behavior to Santa Claus each night.
“He doesn’t do something extreme every morning. I would say probably once a week, maybe a little more than that, he’ll do something that really makes a mess or something that we think is really funny,” said Mikluscak-Hewitt. “Last year, we got a tree and it had a gigantic trunk. We had a heck of a time putting it in the base. The tree fell in the middle of the night. It’s still their favorite story. (The girls will say), ‘Daddy, do you remember how mad you were that Ralphie knocked the tree down last year?’”
Elves have been part of Christmas lore for decades, but re-entered the collective imagination in 2005, after the publication of “The Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Tradition,” by Carol Aebersold, and her daughter, Chanda Bell. The holiday fun has gained in popularity nationwide, and is a favorite tradition of kids and adults in Southwestern Pennsylvania.
“She’s always getting into something,” said Justin Bendik, of Washington, whose daughters Vivian, 4, and Violet, 2, hop out of bed each morning to find their elf, Tootsie. “The first year, she dumped the flour out on the counter and she made a snow angel in the flour. Last year, she got all the stuffed animals involved, all the Frozen stuffed animals. They were zip-lining across the kitchen. We still have the little candy bars from Halloween; she had those going up the side of the cabinet and she was rock climbing up the candy bars. (My daughters) eat it up. They’re like, ‘I can’t believe she did that.’ My 2-year-old, she’s not as vocal; she just screams and laughs. Vivian will be like, how did she get up there? They’re just in awe.”
So, too, is Trevor Mox, 12, of Washington, who rolls out of bed every morning to search for his elf, Chippy. One time, Chippy sneaked into Mox’s room and painted the young boy’s toenails while he slept; another time, Chippy spent the night baking cupcakes for the kiddo to enjoy at breakfast.
Chippy apprenticed under Mox’s first elf, Jingle, a pixie elf that Mox’s mom, Sarah Mox, found at her grandmother’s. When Jingle became too tattered to play pranks, he enlisted the help of young, spry Chippy to bring Christmas cheer and keep a watchful eye on Trevor and his sister Olivia, 18 months. Olivia laughs at the elf’s antics, but it’s Trevor who really delights in his holiday pal’s shenanigans, Mox said.
“One night, (Chippy) covered Trevor’s door with cellophane, put balloons on his door. When he opened up his door, balloons fell on him. He’s like, when did (Chippy) do this? I was like, overnight. It’s magical,” said Mox.
Mox, like Bendik, learned about Elf on the Shelf through social media, and thought it would be fun to invite an elf into her household.
“I thought, this might be a cute idea. Here we are, 10 years later,” she laughed. “Trevor absolutely loves it. Every morning, he goes and searches for Chippy. Christmas is a very special, magical time of year for us here in the house, and I just love seeing the joy on the kids’ faces.”
It’s that excitement on her children’s faces that makes Elf on the Shelf great fun for Dede King, of Centerville Borough. The Kings’ elf Pixie, an original pixie elf, is a little different from other shelf elves. Pixie and his gang of elf and stuffed animal pals are only allowed to use their imagination when King’s eight children, ranging in ages 6 to 24, are on their best behavior.
“If they behave, then the elves are allowed to play,” said King, adding when the kids wake up, Pixie and friends freeze mid-play, to smiles and laughs. “I enjoy seeing their faces, especially my 6-year-old. He wakes up early so he can find the elf first.”
Pixie and his pals are creative. Through the years, the ever-growing group has competed in soccer games, played Bingo, burned popcorn (accidentally!) and re-created iconic movie scenes, including from “A Christmas Story” (King’s favorite). Pixie and his girlfriend Barbie sometimes go on dates; once, the King children woke to find the pair Christmas tree shopping. Another time, Pixie held a note asking Barbie to meet him under the mistletoe.
“One of the years, the elves had gone to Chuck E. Cheese. They had a Little People playground. Pixie was laying in a cereal bowl of gum balls; it looked like he had jumped into a ball pit. There were tickets all around,” said King. “They’ve been in a train before and it’s set up to look like the Polar Express. He’s done everything, clear to laundry.”
King documents Pixie’s adventures, sharing them to Facebook each morning and sending photos to those kids no longer living at home so they don’t miss out on the fun.
“He’s kind of just become part of the family,” King said. “Every single year, they expect him to come, but they do worry sometimes that if for some reason they didn’t behave well, he wouldn’t be assigned to us. The day before Dec. 1, they’re very on edge about whether or not he’s going to show up.”
Bendiks’ girls were worried their elfin friend wouldn’t find them after the family moved from South Carolina, where Bendik was stationed for the Navy, back home to Washington. The girls were amazed Tootsie found them way up north, and Bendik was delighted the elf followed the family, too.
“Throughout the rest of the year, they’re not excited to wake up. The best part for me, when they finally see Tootsie in the morning, when they finally find her,” said Bendik, adding his wife, Brianna, also loves watching the girls discover their elf in the middle of mischief.
The other Elf on the Shelf parents agreed that waking to their friends’ funniness is a highlight of the Christmas season.
“It’s exciting to watch them enjoy Christmas,” said Mikluscak-Hewitt. “It’s watching them appreciate the holiday season. I think it’s fun.”
So, too, does Mox.
“My parents, they were such hard workers and they always just made Christmas special for us kids. They definitely always made sure that we had the best,” she said. “I always try to do that and just follow in their footsteps.”
Having an elf in the house through the holidays is one way to pass along the spirit of the season.
“It’s an adventure, for 24 days, it’s an adventure of what the heck is going to go on in the house,” laughed King. “Everything about it is the magic of Christmas. I hope when I have grandchildren, I’ll have (an elf) in the house. Everything that goes along with it, it’s just everything just falls under the magic.”
