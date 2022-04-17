After a two-year hiatus, a popular Fayette County fundraiser to help fight hunger is returning on Sunday, April 24.
Empty Bowls is modeled after an international grassroots effort to fight hunger, and was implemented in Fayette County by the Fayette County Community Action Agency (FCCAA) in 2014.
The local event is run completely through community donations with all proceeds going to support the Fayette County Community Action Agency Food Bank.
Participants receive a take-out container of soup made and donated by 20 local restaurants along with bread and a bottle of water. In the Empty Bowls theme, that “meager meal” is designed to be a reminder that, for many throughout our community, such a meal might be the only food they have for the day.
Participants also receive a hand-crafted ceramic bowl donated by local art classes.
Tom Rocks with FCCAA Planning and Development said they normally have around 350 participants for the event, which was canceled in 2020 and 2021.
“We were disappointed when we did have to cancel the event during the COVID pandemic,” Rocks said. “That’s why we were so committed to finding a way to hold the event this year.”
Rocks said the organizers decided very early in the planning stages for this year’s event to develop ways to incorporate social distancing and other precautions to help people feel safer.
Instead of the sit-down gathering, the organizers made this year a take-out event.
“Our goal, like everyone’s, is to eventually return to the normal format and structure of our event, which will hopefully be next year,” he said.
Rocks said the biggest feedback they receive every year is that the soups are delicious.
“Our participants also like the handmade bowls that are made by local students and artists and donated to the event,” Rocks said. “Everyone enjoys the event and seem to always bring someone new with them the next year.”
Rocks there will be a virtual silent auction held to raise additional funds through Facebook Live.
He added that the items that will be up for bidding have been donated by Abby’s Jewelry, Andy Warhol Museum, Black Bears Baseball, WVU Baseball, the Pittsburgh Pirates, The State Theater, Whisked Away Creations by Sam, Greta B. Photography, Flume concert tickets and more.
Rocks said the participants have also expressed the enjoyment of being able to support the FCCAA Food Bank and do something that benefits their neighbors throughout the community who might be struggling with hunger.
“Another thing that participants enjoy is the entertainment and fellowship our event typically provides, which will be a little limited with the structure of this year’s event, but something we hope to return to very soon,” he said.
Empty Bowls will be held Sunday, April 24, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Adult Recreation Center located at 137 N. Beeson Ave., Uniontown.
Tickets are $15 in advance. A limited number of at-the-door tickets will be available for $20. Advance tickets can be purchased at www.fccaa.org and selecting “Empty Bowls” under “Upcoming Events” or by in-person at the FCCAA Food Bank, 40 Legion St., Republic; Fayette Chamber of Commerce Office, 65 W. Main St., Uniontown or FCCAA’s administrative offices, 108 N. Beeson Avenue, Uniontown.
