On Veterans Day, many civilians take the time to honor military veterans. Some people attend memorial services, watch a parade or at the very least thank a veteran for their service.
But when it comes to truly paying respect to those who have served, U.S. Army veteran Ken Lewis of Waynesburg goes much further 365 days a year.
Lewis has transformed a part of his residence into a tribute to World War II and the U.S. soldiers who served and fought during that war, complete with a stunning collection of memorabilia he has garnered over a lengthy period of time.
From jackets, helmets and weapons to banners, flags, medals and photographs, a visit to Lewis’ home is like stepping into a museum, albeit on a much more personal level.
The room is more than just a collection of war items; it is a step back in time that echoes the many stories, memories and accolades of men who fought in a World War nearly eight decades ago.
“Every piece, every artifact I have in this room has an amazing story to tell,” Lewis said. “I have always said that an old Army jacket is just an old Army jacket … it really means very little until you add the story behind the jacket. That’s what I want to do here.”
The genesis of Lewis’ tribute to World War II actually began at a young age. Growing up in Mechanicsburg, he recalls writing short stories in grade school about respecting soldiers in WWII, and being immensely interested in toys and artifacts depicting the U.S. Army.
Lewis’ love for the military would surface in a major way at age 18, when he enlisted in the Army just four days after his high school graduation.
“During the first Gulf War, American patriotism was at an all-time high in this country and I wanted to sign up,” he said. “When you feel the call to serve your country, you feel something inside. I wanted to do my part.”
After being deployed three times, his service ended in 1996, and he began serving the U.S. Army Reserves. After the 9/11 terrorist attacks occurred, he joined the Pa. Army National Guard, where he served for two years.
In 2005, Lewis bought a farm in Holbrook, having appreciated the rural area after spending many summers as a youth visiting his grandfather’s farm in Aleppo.
“I always saw myself living in Greene County, because I loved the small-town America vibe, a quiet area where everyone knew each other,” he said.
It was around this time Lewis began his collection. He remembers growing up listening to his two grandfathers, Ralph Henry and Ken Lewis, both of whom served in the U.S. Navy in WWII, and his great-uncle William Vogt, a U.S. Army veteran, share fascinating stories about their experiences.
After Vogt passed away, his family contacted Lewis and asked him if he wanted Vogt’s WWII and military memorabilia.
The seeds were planted.
Lewis obtained Vogt’s uniform, dog tags, records, letters and photographs.
“(Vogt) was the foundation, the inspiration for starting all of this,” he said, looking around while sitting in a chair in the middle of his collection.
Wanting more information about Vogt, Lewis began calling his great-uncle’s friends and comrades, learning anything and everything he could about the veteran, and about the war itself.
“Once I went down that rabbit hole, there was no turning back,” he said.
In addition to learning more about Vogt, Lewis wanted to learn about other soldiers. Yet, he knew he had to narrow his scope so he began focusing on Pennsylvania soldiers.
He scoured the internet, and traveled to Gettysburg and Harrisburg to meet people and visit flea markets, in an effort to either find artifacts or other veterans who would have access to them.
And now, three decades after originally starting his collection, it is obvious his hard work has paid off.
In addition to memorials for his grandfathers and great-uncle, there are displays recognizing many soldiers, and their incredible stories. Men such as a First Infantry Division soldier from Masontown who participated in eight major campaigns in Africa and Europe and received numerous service awards, including two Purple Hearts. A U.S. Army Ranger who was captured in 1944 behind the German line near Rome is also memorialized in the exhibit.
Many of the artifacts have detailed information about its history. There are weapons of all kinds on display, from Lugers to knives. Armbands worn by soldiers given to them when they landed on Normandy Beach. A giant Nazi swastika flag that was seized during an Army raid in Germany, which many soldiers signed. Medals, commendations, bugles and so much more.
Lewis even has a foot locker that belonged to a U.S. Army Airborne Colonel, with all of its items he placed in it amazingly still intact.
“There is an incredible story behind every single piece in this collection,” he said. “These stories not only need to be told, they need to be remembered, for generations to come.”
For Lewis, who shares his residence with his wife Becky and their two children, his “Lewis Collection” is something he truly cherishes.
“I am very proud of this collection,” he said. “It’s been a lot of hard work, but I will continue to collect memorabilia as long as I can. By saving and preserving these items, the soldiers’ memories, their struggles and pain, their accolades, will be kept alive. We need to always remember their sacrifices. They are too important to forget.”
Lewis said anyone who has World War II and U.S. military memorabilia they wish to donate to his collection should contact him by email at kenlewis35@yahoo.com.
He also encourages anyone who needs help with researching WWII history or any veterans who would like a private tour of his collection to contact him via email as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.