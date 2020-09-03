Excela Health will offer wellness check diagnostic screenings in Connellsville next month.
In partnership with community organizations, the screenings will be held on Oct. 3 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 126 E. Fairview Ave., Connellsville. The screening is co-sponsored by the Connellsville Lions Club.
A screening will also be held at Christ United Methodist Church, 201 Mark St., Scottdale on Oct. 10 sponsored by Scottdale Kiwanis, and at Excela Square at Frick, 508 S. Church Street, Mount Pleasant on Oct. 17 sponsored by Mount Pleasant Rotary.
All three screenings will be held from 6:30 to 9:30 a.m.
Registration is required, and opens Sept. 14 online at excelahealth.org or through the Excela Health call center at 1-877-771-1234. No walk-ins will be accepted.
A standard blood screening is $55, but additional screenings for thyroid disease, diabetes, vitamin D deficiency or prostate cancer are available. A colorectal screening kit is also available for purchase.
A portion of the proceeds will be returned to community sponsors to benefit local scholarships and recreation programs. Cash and checks are accepted.
All national, state and local guidelines regarding COVID-19 will be observed. Participants must wear masks, observe social distancing guidelines and should not arrive more than 15 minutes before the scheduled appointment time. Anyone feeling unwell should reschedule the appointment with the Excela Health call center.
Fasting is required for 8 hours before blood testing, although small amounts of water are permitted. Medications should be taken as prescribed. On the day of the screening, blood samples will be drawn by an employee of Excela Health and processed in one of its fully licensed and accredited laboratories. Results will be sent to both the participant and their designated physician.
