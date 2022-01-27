An exhibit by the Italian multimedia artist Paola Pivi is coming to the Andy Warhol Museum in Pittsburgh starting April 22.
Pivi is known for her provacative eccentricity, and her work has been exhibited at museums and institutions in Tokyo, London, Paris and New York. Pivi’s output is marked by odd encounters and whimsical moments, whether it’s animals in strange habitats or an 18-wheeler truck positioned on its side.
The exhibit “Paola Pivi: I Want It All,” will be accompanied by a new commission with the Warhol. An installation will be made from 250 pairs of shoes, of which 125 pairs will remain pristine and unworn, while the other 125, identical matches to the first batch, will be heavily worn. When the exhibit opens, all the footwear will be secured to the wall like trophies.
Pivi said, “I am particularly excited about working with shoes. It brings me back to (Andy Warhol)’s fascination for shoes and for people...”
“Paola Pivi: I Want It All” will be at the museum through Aug. 15. For information, go online to warhol.org.
