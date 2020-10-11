For nearly a century, First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Greene County has prided itself on being "The People You Know, The People You Can Trust."
When searching for a president and CEO to succeed Judi Goodwin Tanner, who has helmed First Federal since 2012, the board of directors knew they wanted someone that truly aligned with their community-first values. The group had to look no further than their own corporate officers — in fact, they didn't need to look further than Charles W. Trump Jr.
"I have worked closely with Charles (Chuck) for years, and I know that he has the skills needed to lead the association as we near the $1 billion mark in assets," said Tanner.
Trump joined the association in 1999 as a loan officer in Morgantown, West Virginia. In 2010, he became a vice president who oversaw deposit operations, marketing and security. He was named executive vice president/secretary in January 2017 and CEO in January 2019. This January, he was appointed to the First Federal of Greene County board of directors and fully assumed the position of president in April.
"What I learned by watching Judi lead was how respected she was by our team of people," said Trump. "It not only demonstrated the level of respect they had for her, but reaffirmed the caliber of people we have here. What I learned from her is how crucial it is to depend on the people we have here."
A resident of Fairchance, Fayette County, Trump is familiar with the Greene County and southwestern Pennsylvania region. Trump holds both a bachelor's degree and an MBA from Waynesburg University, where he also serves on the Alumni Council.
"I have had the pleasure of working alongside Chuck for many years," said Chad M. Moore, First Federal of Greene County executive vice president. "Chuck is a man of high integrity, has a deep Christian belief, exudes excellent communication skills and is a family man at heart. I have seen him mold into a strong leader and one who has incredible compassion for his fellow coworkers."
As the association moves into its new leadership stage, a few things remain at the forefront of its mission. First Federal of Greene County is eager to continue its highest level of commitment to the businesses, neighborhoods, charitable organizations and causes that it supports while focusing on the "people-first" approach launching into the next century.
The leadership team at First Federal of Greene County will remain focused on ways to stay competitive in an ever-changing climate; however, they will remain dedicated to connectivity, knowing and serving its customers, employees and communities.
"The trust, no matter the century, is what your customers have to have in you. That's the most special relationship we have with our customers – they trust us," said Trump.
Trump lives the value of "serving others" daily in his personal life, too; he is active in the Fairchance Exchange Club and the Rotary Club of Waynesburg. He serves on the Salvation Army of Greene County's advisory board and the board of Southwestern Pennsylvania Area Agency on Aging. He is a junior high Sunday school teacher and member of the men's ministry at Abundant Life Church in Uniontown. He and his wife, Shelly, have two daughters, Elizabeth and Kimberly, and a son-in-law, Luke.
"We are the people, team and bank that people know because of our involvement in the community," said Trump. "We have members of our team that coach, have coached, sit on local nonprofit boards and volunteer in the community. We really believe that serving and remaining visible is how people get to know us. That's how our trust develops."
First Federal of Greene County had year-end assets of $938 million in 2019.
The association has been in business since 1924 and has nine offices. Eight are in Greene, Fayette and Washington counties. It also has a loan origination subsidiary, First Greene Service Corporation, in Morgantown.
